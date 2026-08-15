First ADIHEX Falcon Auction launches at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi with strong interest from falconry enthusiasts

ABU DHABI, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the first of eight of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 Falcon Auctions was held at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The auction series, one of the exhibition's most anticipated attractions, will comprise eight auctions. The first four auctions will take place before the exhibition on 15-16 and 22-23 August, with the remaining four scheduled during ADIHEX 2026 from 28th August to 6th September.

Now in its 23rd edition, ADIHEX and its accompanying Falcon Auctions are organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

The ADIHEX auctions are renowned for presenting some of the finest falcons, distinguished by their beauty and exceptional capabilities. Several types of falcons will be auctioned, including Garmousha Pure and Gyr Pure.

Participation will be available both in person and online, offering enthusiasts the opportunity to acquire premium falcons from around the world. Falcons of diverse bloodlines will also be featured to cater to the varied interests of falconry enthusiasts attending the exhibition.

Falcons acquired through the auctions as well as during ADIHEX, will have the opportunity to qualify for the ADIHEX Badge, enabling eligible falcons to compete in the President’s Cup Falconry Competition for the 2026-2027 season.

The initiative is designed to support excellence in falconry and further enhance the value and prestige of participating in the ADIHEX auctions.

Over the years, the auctions held as part of ADIHEX have become among the exhibition’s most prominent heritage and commercial attractions, drawing elite owners, breeders and enthusiasts of falcons from within the UAE and beyond.

These auctions provide a trusted platform for showcasing and trading distinguished falcon’s contributing to the preservation of the UAE’s cultural heritage and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for falconry and equestrian traditions.

The falcon auction, in particular, enjoys widespread recognition as one of the largest and most significant specialised auctions in the region. It features rare and carefully selected falcons sourced from leading local and international farms. With participation available both on-site and through online platforms, the auction attracts a broad international audience.

Comprehensive inspection and evaluation processes are conducted in advance to ensure the highest standards of quality and transparency.

ADIHEX falcon auctions continue to attract increasing interest year after year. Previous editions recorded record-breaking sales of falcons and welcomed thousands of participants, enthusiasts and investors, reflecting the economic and cultural significance of these auctions and their role in supporting industries associated with authentic Emirati and Arab heritage sports, including falconry and equestrianism.