Sharjah Art Foundation hosts cultural dialogue

SHARJAH, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Art Foundation hosted a session Saturday at the Flying Saucer building as part of its "Dialogues" programme.

Titled " From the Realm of Poetry to the Oasis of Culture," the event was presented by Dr Yousif Aydabi, Cultural Adviser at Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, and moderated by artist and writer Ismail Al Rifai, Director of Translation and Arabic Content at Sharjah Art Foundation.

The discussion explored cultural planning, institutional support for creators, and Dr Aydabi's extensive career spanning poetry, theatre, journalism, and cultural institution development.