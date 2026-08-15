ABU DHABI, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi gears up for ultimate global sport showcase

Abu Dhabi is cementing its position as a world sport powerhouse with a thrilling, jam-packed 2026–2027 calendar featuring top-tier athletes, iconic venues and high-stakes international competitions across every major discipline.

Anchored by state-of-the-art facilities, elite infrastructure and seamless hospitality, the capital’s expanding ecosystem provides an unmatched backdrop for continental and global showdowns, continuing to draw fans, media and sporting federations from every corner of the globe.

The action kicks off in earnest this month as the emirate welcomes the Youth MMA World Championship, setting an electric pace for the months ahead. October delivers an autumn surge of high-octane drama, featuring the grueling tracks of the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge, the explosive return of octagon combat at UFC 333, the prestigious Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam, and the ongoing, fan-favorite UAE Warriors series. Combat sports continue to take center stage, establishing the UAE capital as the undisputed battleground for elite fighters worldwide.

Cruising into November, the emirate plays host to a relentless, rapid-fire lineup of world championships. Elite competitors will converge for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the ultimate test of endurance at the Spartan World Championship, and the high-speed multi-discipline action of the World Triathlon Championship. Golfing royalty will also touch down on the fairways for the renowned Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, making November one of the most action-packed months on the international sporting calendar.

The season reaches a grand crescendo in December, capping off a remarkable year with the pinnacle of motorsport—the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix—running alongside the celebrated ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon.

Together, these flagship events demonstrate the capital’s incredible capability to stage world-class spectacles on a massive scale. Beyond the sheer thrill of competition, this expansive sports programme drives economic growth, fills hotels, sparks commercial activity and inspires grassroots participation, firmly establishing Abu Dhabi as a preeminent hub for international sports tourism.