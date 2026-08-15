Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival opens with record 2,250 players worldwide

ABU DHABI, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The 32nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival officially got under way on Saturday night under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed for Good Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, made the ceremonial first move to launch the prestigious event in the presence of Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al Mualla, Vice President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Dr Ismail Ibrahim Al Khoori, President of the UAE Chess Federation, and Hussein Abdullah Al Khoori, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club.

Running until 24th August, the landmark tournament has attracted a historic field of 2,250 players from around the globe, including 300 Emirati competitors. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the festival features 34 diverse technical and community events catering to all age groups, headlined by the Masters Tournament, Open A, and Open B competitions. This edition also introduces brand-new disciplines, including Xiangqi (Chinese chess), Dice Chess, and a dedicated tournament for People of Determination.

Hussein Al Khoori expressed his profound gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generous patronage , adding that the sustained backing from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council has been pivotal to the festival's long-standing success. He noted that the tournament provides an invaluable platform for local talent to sharpen their skills against the world's elite while reinforcing the UAE capital's status as a world-class destination for major international sporting spectacles.