Mauritanian Date Festival 2026 opens in Atar with 245 exhibitors

ATAR, Mauritania, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth Mauritanian International Date Festival 2026 was officially inaugurated on Saturday in Atar, Adrar Region, under the patronage of Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani and with the support of the UAE Presidential Court.

Organised by the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation in partnership with Mauritania's Ministry of Agriculture and several international bodies, the three-day event highlights the strategic partnership between both nations in advancing sustainable agriculture and food security.

The festival features an international exhibition with 76 pavilions and 245 exhibitors from seven countries, including the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Mexico, Mauritania and Turkey.

The opening ceremony also included the presentation of awards to the winners of the fifth Mauritanian Date Competition, which drew 165 entries from across the country, alongside an international scientific symposium showcasing the latest agricultural technologies and post-harvest innovations.