12 killed, at least 10 injured in Polish bus crash in Hungary

BUDAPEST, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- A dozen people were killed and at least 10 injured after a Polish bus overturned at night on a motorway in eastern Hungary, Peter Magyar, Prime Minister of Hungary, said in a Facebook post.
The bus ran into a ditch and tipped over early on Sunday near the town of Mezokeresztes in eastern Hungary, police said, adding that the bus was heading towards the city of Nyiregyhaza on the motorway when the accident happened.
"A Polish-registered bus travelling on the M3 motorway towards Nyiregyhaza ... veered off the straight stretch of road into a ditch and overturned. Preliminary information suggests the driver likely fell asleep," police said on their website.