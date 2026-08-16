12 killed, at least 10 injured in Polish bus crash in Hungary

BUDAPEST, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- A dozen people were killed and at least 10 injured after a Polish bus overturned at night on a motorway in eastern Hungary, Peter Magyar, Prime Minister of Hungary, said in a Facebook post.

The ‌bus ran into ‌a ditch and ‌tipped ⁠over early on ⁠Sunday near the town of Mezokeresztes in eastern Hungary, police said, adding that the bus was heading towards the city of Nyiregyhaza on the ⁠motorway when the accident ‌happened.

"A Polish-registered bus travelling on the M3 motorway towards Nyiregyhaza ... veered off the straight ‌stretch of road into a ditch and overturned. Preliminary ⁠information ⁠suggests the driver likely fell asleep," police said on their website.