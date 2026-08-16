Hong Kong’s first-half air passenger traffic up 11.7%

HONG KONG, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Hong Kong’s airport passenger traffic jumped 11.7% year-on-year in the first half, as the Asian financial hub hosted a variety of events and attracted more visitors, according to Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan.

Hong Kong is consolidating and enhancing its status as an international aviation hub, he wrote in a blog on Sunday.

In the first six months of this year, the Hong Kong International Airport handled over 200,000 aircraft movements, up 4.4 % from a year earlier, while passenger traffic reached 32.8 million, Chan added.

The number of visitors to the city reached 31.2 million in the first seven months of 2026, up 12 % on year, he wrote.