BRIDGE Alliance charts development roadmap for BRIDGE Summit, with second edition set for late 2027

ABU DHABI, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- In a move that reflects a strategic approach driven by ambition and innovation, and reinforces the UAE’s position as a global capital of excellence, the Board of Directors of BRIDGE Alliance has approved the development strategy for the second edition of BRIDGE Summit and confirmed the period between late November and early December 2027 as its new date, following an earlier plan to hold the Summit in November 2026.

The decision was taken during the Board’s fourth meeting, held virtually and chaired by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of BRIDGE Alliance.

The second edition will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.

The Board also approved BRIDGE Summit becoming an annual event from its second edition onwards, while strengthening its position as a sustainable global ecosystem with year-round impact. The platform will bring together leaders across media, content, entertainment and technology, alongside investors and innovators, advancing knowledge exchange and transforming ideas into opportunities, partnerships and projects with economic value and the potential to grow and scale across international markets.

The new date provides greater scope to advance the Summit’s development, strengthen specialised programmes and international partnerships, and establish an operating strategy built around the highest standards of excellence. It will also allow for further development of implementation mechanisms to deliver an integrated experience aligned with the Summit’s global standing and ambitions.

This direction builds on the strong foundation established by the inaugural edition in 2025, which achieved significant success, attracted broad international participation, and established an extensive network of partners and participants.

Yas Island was selected as the destination for the second edition for its integrated entertainment and events ecosystem and advanced infrastructure, enabling BRIDGE to deliver a comprehensive experience for participants and visitors from around the world. Extending the Summit across five days will also create greater scope for specialised programming, meetings and dialogue, as well as opportunities to build partnerships across the wider ecosystem.

Abdulla Al Hamed said in his remarks that the UAE has established a development model in which excellence and innovation are embedded in the culture of work, and long-term planning is a pathway to excellence – an approach that today guides BRIDGE towards further development and sustainability.

He stressed that, in the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, leadership is not about preserving what has already been achieved, but about the ability to continuously reinvent success and elevate it to broader and more impactful horizons, ensuring the sustainability of achievements and maximising their impact at both the regional and global levels.

Al Hamed said, “Through the remarkable figures and indicators it achieved, the inaugural edition of BRIDGE demonstrated its ability to serve as a global platform bringing together decision-makers, leaders across media and content, investors and creators from around the world, and transforming this diversity into an integrated ecosystem for dialogue, collaboration and opportunity creation.”

He added, “The inaugural edition of the Summit also contributed to establishing strategic partnerships and significant agreements, opened new avenues for investment and cross-border collaboration, and demonstrated — through its broad international participation and growing professional and economic impact — its ability to become an influential global reference in shaping the future of media and the creative industries.

“Today, we are building on this success through a more advanced and sustainable model founded on an integrated ecosystem of partnerships, opportunities and knowledge — one that strengthens innovation, supports responsible journalism in the digital age, and empowers media professionals to keep pace with global transformations.”

Al Hamed stressed that the coming period will see intensive work across every element of the Summit, from content and programming to international partnerships and specialised tracks, ensuring the delivery of an exceptional experience that rises to the level of the ambitions upon which BRIDGE was founded.

He added that the Alliance views this period as an investment in the future — one focused on building lasting value and growing impact, while translating the Summit’s outcomes into opportunities, partnerships and initiatives whose impact extends across markets and sectors.

Al Hamed concluded, “With its forward-looking vision, advanced infrastructure and environment that nurtures innovation, the UAE will continue to serve as a meeting point for global minds, ideas and investment. From this foundation, BRIDGE Alliance will continue to build an international event that keeps pace with the major transformations reshaping media, content and entertainment, while opening new horizons for international collaboration and reinforcing the UAE’s position as an active partner in shaping the future of these industries globally.”

The BRIDGE 2027 development roadmap is centred on a series of strategic tracks designed to build a sustainable international community of media leaders, policymakers, innovators and content creators, building on the global network established through the inaugural edition.

The roadmap also includes developing BRIDGE into an active year-round global platform through research and studies, strategic dialogues and roundtable discussions, further strengthening its international presence and impact.

BRIDGE Alliance will focus on expanding its network of strategic partnerships with governments, international organisations, universities, technology companies and leading media groups. These partnerships will bring international expertise and perspectives into the design of the second edition’s content and specialised tracks, creating an experience that combines professional value with investment opportunities.

BRIDGE Summit will also strengthen integration across media, content, entertainment, technology and investment, translating this convergence into partnerships, initiatives and projects capable of growing and scaling across international markets.

BRIDGE Summit 2025 welcomed more than 40,000 participants from 182 countries and achieved a media reach of 834 million people. The Summit also hosted 1,276 business meetings and saw 48 agreements and deals signed, alongside specialised discussions exploring the future of media and the transformations reshaping the content and creative industries.