SEWA expands water conservation to 2,000 Mughaider homes

SHARJAH, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has begun implementing its water conservation initiative in citizens’ homes in Mughaider Suburb, targeting approximately 2,000 homes for the installation of water-saving devices and fittings.

The initiative follows its implementation in Al Rahmaniya Suburb, where 4,000 homes have been covered and more than 14,000 water-saving devices have been installed to date, contributing to water consumption reductions of up to 59%. SEWA is continuing installations at homes where residents were unavailable during previous visits or could not be contacted.

Majid Haremal Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Corporate Support at SEWA, said the authority continues to implement the water conservation initiative in citizens’ homes across Sharjah, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He noted that the initiative aims to install more than 750,000 water-saving devices in more than 45,000 homes across the cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Al Shamsi said the initiative will enhance environmental sustainability and promote a culture of responsible resource use.