Chdia continues brilliance to claim UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses title in Spain

MADRID, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The mare Chdia was crowned champion of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses at its Spain leg, held yesterday, Saturday 15th August 2026, at San Sebastián Racecourse in the Kingdom of Spain, within the calendar of the 33rd edition of this distinguished global series.

The Cup series continued its distinguished run of success and its strong presence at European racecourses.

This work helps preserve its authentic heritage and strengthens its presence at the most significant international festivals and races.

The Spain leg drew a distinguished public turnout of around 15,000 spectators, as the UAE President’s Cup races continued to consolidate their prestigious standing and global public value, and their leading role in elevating the Arabian horse and strengthening its presence at the most important international racecourses.

Chdia (by Al Mourtajez out of Rkaya), representing Wathnan Racing, trained by Alban de Mieulle and ridden by Soufiane Saadi, delivered a powerful performance that carried her to victory at the Spanish summit, extending her striking run of form across the Prestigious Cup’s legs this season.

The race produced a fierce contest, as Wala’a (by Gazwan out of Mabrooka), representing Yas Horse Racing Management, delivered a notable performance that threatened Chdia’s lead throughout. The champion held firm to the line, however, settling the title by a neck.

Chdia covered the 1,600 metres on turf in a time of 1:44.99, claiming the Group 3 title for Purebred Arabian horses aged four years and above, in a field of nine runners representing elite owners and studs, competing for a total prize purse of €200,000.

With this victory, Chdia recorded her second consecutive title among the legs of the 33rd edition, following her triumph at the Germany leg at Horner Rennbahn in Hamburg. The win confirms her standing among the finest Purebred Arabian horses on the European circuit and her ability to continue excelling across the series’ races.

Bred in 2021 by Al Shaqab Racing, the champion further strengthened an outstanding record with her tenth career win, against a single runner-up finish from 11 starts, carrying a rating of 124 in a career rich with achievement at the level of the sport’s classified races.

The race and the crowning of winners were attended by Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Kingdom of Spain, and Saeed Al Muhairi, representative of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, alongside a number of officials, representatives of the organising bodies, owners, trainers and jockeys.

The Spain leg strengthened its standing within the Prestigious Cup’s agenda in its second appearance at San Sebastián, following the success achieved by its inaugural staging in 2025, which drew a notable public turnout and positive resonance that reflected the standing the event holds among Arabian horse owners and breeders in Spain and across Europe.

With this win, Chdia joins the roll of Spain leg champions, following Al Wakrah, owned and bred by Al Shaqab Racing, who claimed the title of the inaugural edition in 2025 — the Spain leg now adding a new champion to the record of the