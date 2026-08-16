Ministry of Interior urges public to join ‘Accident-Free Day’ as academic year begins

DUBAI, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior has called for active participation in the "Accident-Free Day" initiative, launched by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, in coordination with all police forces across the country.

The initiative will take place on 31st August, coinciding with the first day of the academic year, with the aim of promoting a culture of traffic safety and reinforcing compliance with traffic laws and regulations across all segments of society.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police and Head of the "Accident-Free Day" initiative, affirmed the importance of drivers and parents adhering to traffic laws and regulations, particularly with the start of the academic year and the increased traffic on roads and around schools.

He called on everyone to demonstrate patience, responsibility, and cooperation, contributing to a safe traffic environment for students, parents, and all road users.

Brig. Juma bin Suwaidan explained that registration for the campaign opens on 17th August 2026 via the link published on the Ministry of Interior's social media account "@MOIUAE", urging road users to register promptly, sign the initiative's pledge, and adhere to the approved terms and conditions.

He noted that the initiative rewards compliant motorists with a reduction of four traffic points, in accordance with the approved conditions. He clarified that benefiting from the reduction requires registration, signing the initiative's pledge, and full compliance with all initiative requirements.

Brig. bin Suwaidan pointed out that the "Accident-Free Day" initiative forms part of the Ministry of Interior's comprehensive strategy to enhance road security and safety and promote a culture of responsible driving among community members. He affirmed that achieving the highest levels of traffic safety is a shared responsibility requiring the cooperation of drivers, pedestrians, and all road users to create a safer, accident-free traffic environment.

He indicated that the initiative focuses on educating drivers about a set of fundamental traffic safety behaviours and requirements, foremost among them: ensuring vehicle safety and readiness before setting off; adhering to speed limits, particularly on streets and in areas surrounding schools; avoiding distractions and refraining from using mobile phones while driving; staying within designated lanes; maintaining a safe distance between vehicles; giving priority to pedestrians when crossing the road; and other rules that contribute to reducing accidents and safeguarding everyone.

Bin Suwaidan praised the outstanding level of compliance and traffic awareness demonstrated by road users in previous years, commending drivers and community members for their positive engagement with the initiative and their adherence to traffic rules and regulations.

He reaffirmed that this commitment reflects a growing sense of social responsibility and the success of awareness efforts in embedding safe traffic behaviour, expressing his aspiration to continue this positive approach and achieve even more distinguished results during this year's edition.

He explained that the initiative targets all road users and aims to reduce the number of traffic accident fatalities, raise awareness through advice and guidance, and foster a spirit of responsibility and motivation among the public to avoid violations and infractions while driving, and to provide community members with the opportunity to actively contribute to achieving traffic safety objectives.

Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan called on all road users to make 31 August a model of compliance and responsible traffic behaviour, stressing that the success of "Accident-Free Day" is not confined to a single day, but rather lies in transforming the positive behaviours promoted by the campaign into a daily culture and practice that helps protect lives and makes the roads safer for all.