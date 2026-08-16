AQU to host international conference on UAE's Islamic economy

SHARJAH, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Al Qasimia University (AQU) will host its 11th International Conference on 3–4 February 2027.

The conference, titled “The United Arab Emirates’ Efforts in the Islamic Economy: Reality, Achievements and Future Prospects,” will be held on the university campus, with remote participation also available via Zoom.

Prof. Dr Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of AQU, said the conference reflects the university's commitment to examining contemporary national issues from scientific and academic perspectives and to highlighting the UAE's pioneering experiences in development, economics and innovation.

He noted that the UAE's Islamic economy model combines strategic vision, legislative and regulatory frameworks, Sharia governance and financial innovation, thereby strengthening the sector's contribution to sustainable development.

The conference will address six key themes, covering the UAE's strategic vision for the Islamic economy; Islamic finance; legislation and Sharia governance; awqaf and zakat; financial technology and the Islamic digital economy; and education, academic research and specialised talent development.

Discussions will also explore the role of the Central Bank of the UAE, innovation in Islamic financial products, digital transformation in zakat management, and Sharia and regulatory perspectives on artificial intelligence, virtual assets and crowdfunding.

The deadline for abstract submissions is 30th September 2026, with accepted authors notified on 5th October. Full research papers must be submitted by 15 December, and final acceptance will be announced on 2nd January 2027.