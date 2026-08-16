Jaheziya launches 'Al Ain Readiness' to boost hospital, first responder preparedness

AL AIN, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Jaheziya Initiative launched the “Al Ain Readiness for Preparedness and Response” programme, as part of its specialised programmes aimed at building national capabilities, developing the skills of healthcare and field personnel, and raising the level of preparedness and response to accidents, emergencies, crises, and disasters, within a unified and integrated system that brings together various stakeholders in Al Ain.

The “Al Ain Readiness” programme aims to build competencies, develop skills, and enhance the preparedness of first responders, medical, nursing, and ambulance staff, hospital personnel, civil defence teams, police, special forces, and relevant government and private entities, thereby strengthening their ability to respond jointly and effectively to various emergencies, major incidents, and crises.

The programme's launch follows the successful completion of a two-year pilot phase, which included training and qualifying healthcare workers in several government and private hospitals in Al Ain, as well as training first responders. This training was delivered through specialised programmes, exercises, and practical simulations designed to enhance integration among various sectors involved in preparedness and response.

The "Al Ain Preparedness" programme is based on a unified and integrated national methodology for preparedness and response. This methodology combines theoretical and practical training, medical simulations, field exercises, train-the-trainer programmes, and leadership development, contributing to the creation of qualified teams capable of working together effectively in normal circumstances, emergencies, crises, and disasters.

The programme benefits from extensive international academic and professional expertise and partnerships, collaborating with and accredited by more than ten specialised international universities, centres, and academic and training institutions. This collaboration facilitates the transfer of the latest global expertise, knowledge, and practices to national personnel, enabling their application in a manner that aligns with the needs of the healthcare sector and the response system in the UAE.

Dr. Adel Al Shamri Al Ajami, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, Chairman of the Emirates Doctors Initiative, and CEO of the Emirates National Medical Preparedness and Response Programme (Jahiziyah), stated that the launch of the Al Ain Preparedness Programme represents a new phase in the journey of investing in human capital and building the capabilities of national cadres. It complements specialised programmes implemented over the past years aimed at enhancing the readiness of the health sector and first responders.