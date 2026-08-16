SCCI launches 2026 Sharjah Excellence Award

SHARJAH, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has announced the launch of the 2026 edition of the Sharjah Excellence Award, with the final registration and submission deadline set for the end of January 2027.

Held annually under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the award honours companies, establishments, and individuals that demonstrate outstanding institutional performance, promoting a culture of quality, innovation, and excellence across the business environment.

The Chamber encouraged private-sector companies and entrepreneurs from across the UAE and the wider GCC to participate in the 2026 edition and submit their applications within the specified timeframe.

Participants will have access to a comprehensive programme of awareness sessions, training workshops, and development initiatives delivered by SCCI alongside the award’s evaluation process. The assessment framework will focus on key performance dimensions, including quality, innovation, organisational excellence, and positive social and community impact.

The Sharjah Chamber highlighted that registration is open to all establishments and companies under an advanced global assessment model based on fourth-generation excellence standards. The 2026 Sharjah Excellence Award features categories spanning a broad spectrum of economic, developmental, and corporate social responsibility activities.

These categories include the Sharjah Gulf Localisation Award, the Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, the Sharjah Excellence Award, the Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award, the Sharjah Small and Medium Enterprises Award, the Sharjah Social Responsibility Award, the Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award, and the Sharjah Best Security Standards Award.

The Sharjah Excellence Award builds on a strong track record of achievements since its inception, establishing itself as a comprehensive platform for benchmarking and recognising organisational excellence across sectors.

Previous editions have attracted more than 800 participants, with a panel of over 650 assessors evaluating submissions and 80 experienced judges adjudicating them. The award has also expanded its scope to cover more than 30 sectors, reflecting its broad and inclusive assessment framework, which is designed to promote institutional excellence and strengthen performance standards across the business community.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and of the Sharjah Excellence Award’s Board of Trustees, said the award continues to serve as a leading platform for driving performance excellence across the private sector.

He noted that the award’s integrated framework enables businesses and institutions to assess and benchmark their performance against internationally recognised standards, identify strategic areas for improvement, and strengthen their innovation and sustainability capabilities.

He added that the award’s approach is designed to help businesses respond effectively to rapid transformations shaping the business environment, enhance organisational resilience, and strengthen their readiness to meet the evolving requirements of the future economy.

Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Excellence Award, stated that the award continues to leverage digital solutions to deliver a more efficient, user-friendly experience and to enhance the registration and evaluation processes. She noted that this approach supports SCCI’s commitment to developing the award framework in line with internationally recognised standards for institutional practice.

She explained that the Sharjah Chamber has simplified the application process, allowing establishments to register conveniently via the award’s official website by completing the online registration form, selecting the appropriate category, and uploading the required documents. For private-sector establishments, applicants must provide a valid trade licence and an SCCI membership certificate.

Al Hajri added that the Award Office reviews submitted applications and communicates the outcome to applicants. Establishments that meet the eligibility requirements are then provided with the relevant participation file for their selected category, enabling them to proceed with the nomination process within the designated timelines.

Al Hajri noted that the Sharjah Excellence Award is open to private-sector establishments and institutions across the UAE across its various categories, subject to category-specific eligibility requirements. Exceptions include the Sharjah Excellence Award category, which is exclusively open to Sharjah-based private-sector establishments; the Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, for which winners are nominated by the Award’s Board of Trustees; and the Sharjah Social Responsibility Award, which targets private-sector establishments and government entities based in Sharjah.

She encouraged eligible entities to submit their applications at the earliest opportunity and confirmed that the Award Office remains available to address enquiries.