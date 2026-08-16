DRC reports 26 million malaria cases in 2025

KINSHASA, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- According to Guy Esebe Dembo, Deputy Director of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) National Malaria Control Programme (PNLP), the country recorded around 26 million malaria cases and 30,000 deaths in 2025

Dr Dembo said on Friday in Ituri during the launch of the mass administration campaign for antimalarial drugs, “Malaria remains the main public health challenge in the DRC. In 2025, we recorded around 26,064,143 cases, and we reported 29,938 deaths.”

He noted these figures demonstrate that efforts to combat malaria must be continued and strengthened.

He believed that the persistently high burden of morbidity and mortality necessitates consolidating interventions that have already proven effective, while simultaneously seeking strategies tailored to the specific realities of different health zones.

“Despite the efforts made, the burden of malaria remains significant for our health system and our communities. Faced with this situation, we must continue to strengthen high-impact interventions while evaluating new approaches adapted to our health zones,” stressed Guy Esebe Dembo.

The launch of this campaign in Ituri is part of a broader effort to strengthen malaria prevention and response. It also serves as a call to action for authorities, healthcare professionals, partners, and communities to further reduce the number of cases and deaths related to this disease.