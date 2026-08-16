Over 1100 athletes compete in 7th IMMAF Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The seventh edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships gets underway tomorrow, Monday, at Mubadala Arena, with more than 1,100 athletes from 55 countries set to compete in Abu Dhabi until August 23.

Organised by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the championship returns to Abu Dhabi for the fifth consecutive year after a series of successful editions.

The Organising Committee has completed all preparations for the championship, with organisational, technical, administrative and logistical arrangements in place. Mubadala Arena is ready to welcome participating delegations and host seven days of competition.

The championship begins with Youth D competition for athletes aged 10–11, followed by Youth C for athletes aged 12–13 on August 18. Youth B competition, for athletes aged 14–15, will take place on August 19 and 20, while the final three days will feature Youth A for athletes aged 16–17.

The UAE National Team will compete with a squad of 47 athletes across the four age categories, including 19 who will take part in the opening day’s Youth D competition.

Kerrith Brown, President of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, “We are delighted to stage the seventh edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi, which is hosting the event for the fifth consecutive year. Our continued partnership with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has helped us develop the championship each year as the number of athletes and participating countries continues to grow.

“Everything is in place for the championship, and we look forward to welcoming athletes and delegations from around the world. We are confident this year’s event will build on the success of previous editions and provide everyone involved with a world-class experience.”

Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, “The work behind a successful championship begins long before the first bout. It requires early planning and close coordination between all the teams involved. We have used the experience gained from previous editions to prepare for every aspect of this year’s event.

“With more than 1,100 athletes and seven days of competition, our focus is on making sure everything runs smoothly from start to finish. We have full confident confidence in our expertise andcapabilités of the teams working behind the scenes to deliver another successful edition and further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s reputation for hosting major international sporting events.”