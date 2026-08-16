‘From Khorfakkan, Opportunities Begin’: Sharjah showcases integrated trade, logistics ecosystem

SHARJAH, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority has launched a new film titled ‘From Khorfakkan, Opportunities Begin’, spotlighting the strategic importance of Khorfakkan Port and the pivotal role it plays within an integrated economic and logistics ecosystem spanning the Emirate of Sharjah and the wider UAE.

Connecting ports with logistics complexes, border crossings, transport networks and trade corridors, this ecosystem enables smoother trade flows, strengthens supply chain resilience and expands access to regional and global markets.

The film presents a vision that goes beyond the conventional role of ports as points where cargo arrives and departs. Instead, it highlights their role as drivers of trade and economic growth within an ecosystem that brings together maritime and land-based capabilities with logistics services, turning strategic location and advanced infrastructure into economic value and sustainable competitive advantage.

At the heart of this ecosystem is Khorfakkan Port, a strategic hub and key maritime gateway on the UAE’s east coast. Its location on the Gulf of Oman and direct connectivity to international shipping routes are complemented by advanced operational capabilities and expansion plans aimed at increasing its handling capacity to 5 million containers annually, with a longer-term ambition to reach 10 million.

These capabilities are underpinned by deep-water berths and high-efficiency ship-to-shore cranes, reinforcing the port’s readiness to accommodate the world’s largest container vessels, keep pace with the growth of global trade and further strengthen its presence on international shipping routes.

The film also shines a light on a broader logistics ecosystem supported by advanced complexes in Al Sajaa and Al Dhaid, alongside a network of ports, border crossings, transport networks and trade corridors. Together, these assets strengthen sea-to-land connectivity, support distribution and re-export activity, and provide more flexible and efficient routes for cargo movement.

Sharjah’s port ecosystem is further integrated across the emirate’s eastern and western coasts, extending from Khorfakkan Port in the east to Khalid Port and Hamriyah Port in the west. This connectivity brings together the emirate’s maritime and logistics capabilities, strengthening its ability to serve trade flows and facilitate access to regional and international markets.

The film also highlights the ecosystem’s regional reach through cross-border trade and logistics gateways and corridors, which provide additional options for trade flows and access to markets across the GCC countries. This forms part of a broader vision to strengthen economic connectivity and the integration of roles across the UAE and the wider region.

The film ‘From Khorfakkan, Opportunities Begin’ reflects a vision in which the competitiveness of ports in today’s global economy is determined not only by operational capabilities, but also by the efficiency of their connectivity to markets, transport networks and logistics ecosystems, and by their ability to transform location and infrastructure into sustainable economic value, strengthen supply chain resilience and open broader opportunities for trade and investment.

This vision extends beyond the development of Sharjah’s own ecosystem. It also supports the UAE’s position as a global hub for trade and logistics, while strengthening economic connectivity with GCC countries and regional and global markets. At its core is a model built on partnership, connectivity and the integration of roles as key foundations for the future of trade.

The title ‘From Khorfakkan, Opportunities Begin’ captures this vision in its essence. From Khorfakkan, a broader network of connections, capabilities and markets takes shape within an ecosystem that turns location into value, connectivity into competitive advantage and integration into sustainable economic impact, opening new horizons for growth and creating the opportunities of the future.