IBPC Dubai marks India at 80 with call for deeper UAE-India partnership

DUBAI, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC Dubai), in conjunction with the Consulate General of India, Dubai, marked India’s 80th Independence Day with a celebration of the country’s global rise and the deepening strategic partnership between India and the UAE.

Held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City last night, the event brought together former Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India, Meenakshi Lekhi, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, senior UAE and Indian business leaders, entrepreneurs and members of the Indian community.

The evening, themed “Two Nations, One Heart”, combined technology, business and culture, beginning with a digital lighting of the ceremonial lamp activated through a QR code, a symbolic nod to India’s digital transformation and Dubai’s position as a global innovation hub.

Opening the event, Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman of IBPC Dubai, said the India-UAE relationship had evolved beyond traditional notions of bilateral ties to represent a broader spirit of global citizenship.

Balachandran said the relationship had its roots in the vision of the founding leaders of both nations and had since developed into a powerful partnership under the leadership of the UAE and India.

“The baton has been passed to equally good leaders. The spark has become a raging fire — an aspiration for generational greatness. Long may this bilateral brotherhood continue,” he said.

Former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, delivering the keynote address, highlighted the significance of the Indian diaspora in the UAE and India’s growing global influence. “Our soft power is what sets us apart. The UAE represents tolerance and resilience; so does India.”

She noted India’s expanding contribution across medicine, engineering, education, technology and business.

Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said the theme “Two nations, one heart” aptly reflected India-UAE ties, rooted in shared cultural heritage, maritime history, and values of tolerance and peace.

He highlighted the countries’ growing economic partnership, noting that the UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner and India is the UAE’s second largest.

The event also recognised senior business leaders for their contributions to the India-UAE economic relationship, honouring Neeraj Makin, Senior Executive Vice President, Strategy, Analytics and Venture Capital, Emirates NBD, for Leadership in Banking, Innovation and India-UAE Economic Development; Ahmed Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC, for Excellence in Ports, Customs and Global Logistics; Saifuddin Rupawala, CEO, LuLu Retail Holdings, for Outstanding Contribution to Food Security and Essential Supplies; the late Shri Vasu Shroff, represented by his son Rajkumar Shroff, Chairman, Regal Group, for Exemplary Philanthropic Leadership.

The evening also marked a new phase for IBPC Dubai, with Secretary General Dr Sahitya Chaturvedi announcing the IBPC Annual Awards 2027, under the theme “Celebrating Excellence, Recognizing Impact, Inspiring Ambition.”

The awards will recognise achievements across eight categories, including business, professional and young leadership, women’s leadership, sustainability and social impact, convenor excellence and member contributions. Chaturvedi said the initiative reflected the Council’s changing membership and ambitions.

The celebration concluded with a gala dinner, bringing together business, government and community leaders around a shared message: the India-UAE relationship is moving from a partnership built on history to one increasingly defined by ambition, innovation and a shared future.