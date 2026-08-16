UAE to participate in ILCA 7 World Championship in Ireland

ROME, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Sailing and Modern Rowing Federation announced that the UAE national modern sailing team, in the Elite category, will participate in the ILCA 7 World Championship in Ireland from August 23 to 30.

In a statement, the federation said the team’s preparations begin today in the Italian city of Riva del Garda and will continue until August 23, ahead of participation in the championship and the Asian Games in Japan, scheduled for September and October.

The national team consists of four athletes under the supervision of the federation’s technical director, Zuhair Al Labat.

Mohammed Al Obaidli, Secretary-General of the federation, stressed that the training camp in Italy is an important stage in the athletes’ preparation programme.

He said it follows the technical staff’s plan to raise their technical and physical readiness to the highest possible level ahead of the World Championship and the Asian Games in Japan, while enabling them to showcase strong competitive performances.