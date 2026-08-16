India to host BRICS Environment Working Group Meetings

NEW DELHI, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- India is set to host the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers Meeting in New Delhi on 18 August 2026, preceded by the BRICS Senior Officers’ Meeting of the Environment Working Group and Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development. The event would be held under the

overarching theme of India’s BRICS Chairship 2026 - ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’.

The BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting will provide a platform for ministers, senior officers, policymakers, and experts from the Member Countries to engage in

substantive discussions, foster consensus, and strengthen environmental cooperation.

As part of the Chairship, India has identified four priority areas for focused engagements under the BRICS Environment Working Group: Promoting Sustainable Lifestyles , Afforestation, Forest Fire Management and Disaster Resilience, Circular Economy and Adaptation.