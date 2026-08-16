UAE cements status as global chess capital: Minister of Foreign Trade

ABU DHABI, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, stated that the 32nd Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival reinforces the UAE’s standing as a premier destination for world-class chess tournaments and highlights the sport's rapid growth.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, which features 2,250 players from across the globe, Al Zeyoudi commended H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, for his patronage.

He also praised the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club for nurturing local talent and driving the festival's long-term success.

Al Zeyoudi added that hosting such high-profile international events reflects the leadership's vision to position the nation as a global hub for sports, promoting peace, cultural exchange and international connection.