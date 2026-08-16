Egypt discovers remains of Horus Temple, Ramesses II artefacts in Ismailia

CAIRO, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the discovery of the remains of the Temple of Horus alongside archaeological artefacts dating back to the reign of King Ramesses II at the Tell Abu Seify site in Qantara Sharq, Ismailia Governorate, along with stone causeways, statues, and relics confirming the site's link to the ancient Egyptian city of Mesen.

In an official statement on Saturday, the Ministry revealed that the finds include part of a massive stone entrance from the era of Ramesses II bearing his royal titles and an inscription recording the restoration of a statue dedicated to "Horus, Lord of Mesen."

The excavation also uncovered storage and service rooms, a sanctuary area, a Ptolemaic-era stone road beneath a later Roman road, as well as several complete and fragmented statues spanning multiple historical epochs.

Excavations showed that the temple reached its peak during the Ptolemaic Period before parts of the site were repurposed as military barracks during the 3rd century AD and later converted into a limestone quarry in the late Roman era.

Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, emphasised that the discovery highlights the strategic and historical significance of the region in safeguarding Egypt's eastern borders, helping archaeologists reconstruct the historical layout of the ancient Way of Horus military route and its garrison stations.