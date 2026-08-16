TRENDS Global, ORFME to hold second dialogue on economic security, post-conflict strategies

ABU DHABI, 16th August, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Global, part of the TRENDS Group, in cooperation with the Observer Research Foundation Middle East (ORFME), will hold its second economic dialogue, titled 'Balancing Connectivity and Economic Security: Post-Conflict Strategies for the Global South and the MENA Region', on Thursday, 20th August, 2026, at the Observer headquarters at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Awadh Al Breiki, Director-General of TRENDS Global, said the dialogue seeks to address the economic dilemma facing countries of the Global South and the Middle East and North Africa region in the aftermath of the US-Israeli-Iranian conflict by formulating an economic model that balances integration into global markets with the protection of national security.

He noted that discussions will focus on the priorities of food and water security and financial sovereignty, while presenting comprehensive strategies to diversify partners and supply chains, localise strategic industries, build resilient financial and monetary systems, expand economic zones to attract investment, and establish resilient interdependence in the trade and logistics sectors.