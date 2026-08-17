German authorities order partial evacuation of border town due to fire

DUSSELDORF, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Due to the massive forest fire in eastern Belgium, German authorities have ordered a precautionary evacuation in parts of the border town of Monschau in North Rhine-Westphalia state in western Germany.

The current situation required the immediate evacuation of a number of streets, the town of Monschau announced on its website late Sunday.

Residents were told to leave the affected homes immediately. Emergency accommodation was set up at a secondary school in the area.

Seventeen homes and up to 30 people were affected. "If the wind changes, we will definitely face heavy smoke," Deputy Mayor Franz-Karl Boden said.