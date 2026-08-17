Gold gains on weaker dollar, reduced Fed rate-hike bets

WORLD CAPITALS, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold drifted higher on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar ‌and recent soft economic data that reduced expectations for a US interest rate hike next month.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $4,391.07 per ounce by 0248 GMT. Prices hit a ​more than two-month high last week.

US gold futures for December delivery ​edged 0.3 percent higher to $4,448.10.

The US dollar index was down 0.1 percent, making greenback-priced metals more affordable for other currency holders.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 1.4 percent to $65.53 per ounce. Platinum climbed 0.3 percent to $1,752.36, while palladium ​gained 1.6 percent to $1,333.35.