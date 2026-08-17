Landslides kill four in western Nepal

KATHMANDU, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Four people were killed, and eight others sustained injuries in landslides triggered by continuous monsoon rains in Nepal's western Jajarkot district on Sunday.

The landslides swept away two houses and damaged three others on Saturday night. Around 300 residents have been evacuated from high-risk areas to safer locations.

Landslides and floods triggered by heavy rainfall frequently cause severe loss of life and property damage across Nepal during the annual monsoon season.