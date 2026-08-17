AD Ports Group receives notification of voluntary conditional cash offer from L’IMAD through ADQ

ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group on Monday announced that it has received a notification from L’IMAD Holding Company PJSC (L’IMAD), a sovereign investor of the Government of Abu Dhabi, of its intention to submit a voluntary conditional cash offer, through its wholly owned subsidiary Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ), to acquire up to 100 percent of the issued and paid-up share capital of Abu Dhabi Ports Company PJSC (AD Ports Group) not already held by ADQ (a copy of which is enclosed).

L’IMAD, through ADQ, currently owns 75.42 percent of AD Ports Group.

As indicated in the appended announcement L’IMAD, through ADQ, intends to offer AED 6.25 per share, which represents a:

- 23 percent premium to last share price close of AED5.10 per share as of 14th August, 2026.

- 25 percent premium to 1-month Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of AED5.02 per share.

- 31 percent premium to 3-month VWAP of AED4.76 per share.

- 95 percent premium over AD Ports Group’s listing price on ADX on 8th February 2022 of AED3.20 per share.

This matter will be presented to the Group's Board of Directors, and the required procedures will be followed in accordance with the decision of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Capital Market Authority No. (18 /R.M) of 2017 regarding the Rules of Acquisition and Merger of Public Joint Stock Companies.

AD Ports Group will make further announcements with respect to any material developments in the matter in due course.