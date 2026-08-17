Vietnam to develop materials industry to strengthen strategic autonomy

HANOI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Vietnam is looking to develop its materials industry to strengthen strategic autonomy, national competitiveness and its ability to master core technologies, according to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The initiative is outlined in the Politburo's Conclusion No. 83-KL/TW, which identifies the development of the materials industry as a strategic national task and a foundation for industrial growth.

Vietnam plans to develop a national strategy for the materials industry through 2030 by the fourth quarter of 2026, prioritising integrated industrial chains for rare earths, batteries, semiconductor and electronic materials, aluminium, steel, titanium and other advanced materials.

By 2027, the country aims to establish a national materials industry database and integrate geological and mineral data, followed by the establishment of three to five national materials research centres by 2028.

The country also seeks to boost state, private and foreign investment in strategic materials for semiconductors, energy storage, renewable energy, aerospace and other high-tech industries.