Dubai Holding programmes aim to prepare Emirati talent for future economy

DUBAI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Holding's national talent development programmes aim to equip Emiratis with the skills and experience needed to lead transformation and contribute to future economic sectors, Group Chief People Officer Fatma Hussain said.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Hussain said the "Al Multaqa" Emiratisation platform and "Leaders of Tomorrow" graduate programme provide career pathways spanning recruitment, training, mentoring and leadership development.

She said investing in national talent is a key pillar of the group's strategy, with clear career pathways designed to help Emiratis develop and take on greater responsibilities.

Fatma Hussain said the programmes aligned with the UAE's vision of national talent as a driver of sustainable development and future competitiveness, adding that rapid changes in the knowledge-, innovation- and technology-driven economy required talent capable of continuous learning and leading change.

She described "Al Multaqa" as a strategic framework bringing together Dubai Holding's Emirati talent development initiatives, including internships, graduate development, career mentoring, educational scholarships and leadership programmes, as well as access to senior leaders and experts.

Dubai Holding recently celebrated the graduation of 23 participants from its 2025 cohort, representing companies including Jumeirah, Dubai Holding Real Estate, Dubai Holding Entertainment and Dubai Holding Community Management, as well as other businesses and destinations across the group.

Dubai Holding's portfolio offers Emiratis career opportunities across real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, investments, community management and business districts through companies and destinations including Jumeirah, Mِeras, Nakheel and TECOM Group.

The group will hold the "Al Multaqa" career fair on 23rd September at Joharah Ballroom in Madinat Jumeirah, bringing together Dubai Holding's seven companies to connect Emirati talent at different career levels with opportunities across the group.

Hussain said the impact of the group's national talent programmes was measured through participants' career progression, retention, advancement into positions of greater responsibility and contributions to projects that add value to the business.

"Leaders of Tomorrow" combines practical training, strategic projects, mentoring by senior leaders and engagement with experts, alongside a learning track led by PricewaterhouseCoopers focused on future skills.

Dubai Holding's internship programme gives students up to 16 weeks of experience working on real projects, receiving direct mentoring and gaining exposure to the group's workplace culture.

The "Irshad" programme allows Emiratis to learn from leaders and managers across the group, while the "Leadership2X" programme, in partnership with international institutions including INSEAD, focuses on leadership readiness, influence and decision-making skills.

On preparing national talent for future sectors, Hussain said rapid advances in technology, artificial intelligence and the digital economy required a combination of digital skills, strategic thinking, commercial understanding, innovation, adaptability and decision-making.

She said the goal was not only to prepare Emiratis for future jobs but also to enable them to develop ideas and solutions that will shape the economy and build a generation of Emirati leaders capable of driving innovation and transformation.