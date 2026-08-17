UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Oliveira claims first professional victory at Volta a Portugal

PORTO, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Rui Oliveira claimed the first professional road victory of his career after winning Stage 10, the final stage of the Volta a Portugal, in his home city of Porto.

The Portuguese rider, who won Olympic gold in the Madison at Paris 2024, had finished second to teammate Julius Johansen in the opening prologue, wore the yellow jersey after Stage 1 and finished second in Stage 6.

Oliveira prevailed on the technical roads and rolling terrain of the final stage, launching his decisive sprint in the closing metres to take victory and secure the points classification.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG concluded the 11-day race with four stage victories. Johansen won the opening prologue and Stage 5 individual time trial, while Adrià Pericas secured his first professional victory in Stage 7.

Pericas finished fifth overall and won the white jersey as the race's best young rider.