IMMAF Youth World Championships commence in Abu Dhabi today

ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the seventh IMMAF Youth World Championships kicked off today in Abu Dhabi, organised by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation for the fifth consecutive year. The championship will be held until 23rd August 2026 at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

The championship will feature competitions across three age categories: Youth C (12-13 years), Youth B (14-15 years) and Youth A (16-17 years). The event plays an important role in developing emerging talent through a structured, competitive pathway tailored to each age group while providing young athletes with valuable experience in a safe and professional sporting environment.

Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, expressed his deepest appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his continued support of sport and athletes in the UAE. He also underscored that the patronage of the IMMAF Youth World Championships by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan would further support the development of mixed martial arts in the UAE by strengthening youth development programmes and expanding participation in the sport.

Alhashmi said, “The seventh IMMAF Youth World Championships is another important milestone that reinforces Abu Dhabi’s leadership in hosting major international sporting events. It also strengthens the UAE capital’s position as a trusted destination for international sports federations and a platform where talented young athletes from around the world can compete.

Over the past few years, Abu Dhabi has become one of the leading destinations for international mixed martial arts events through its commitment to professional event organisation, long-term planning and investment in youth development. The championship continues to play a key role in developing the next generation of athletes by allowing them to compete on the world stage in a safe, professional and well-organised environment.”

Alhashmi said the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation continues to work closely with IMMAF to deliver a successful event that reflects the standing of Abu Dhabi and the UAE for hosting major international sporting events. He added that the organising committee is overseeing all technical, logistical and operational preparations to ensure a seamless experience for participating delegations, athletes and spectators.

He continued, “The championship’s importance extends beyond the competition. It brings together young athletes from around the world, allowing them to exchange experiences while promoting the values of respect, fair play and discipline.”

Hosting the championship for the fifth consecutive year reflects the confidence placed in the UAE by IMMAF and participating national federations. It also demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s ability to organise world-class sporting events, supported by its advanced infrastructure, extensive organisational expertise and strong institutional partnerships.