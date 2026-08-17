UAE expresses solidarity with Poland, conveys condolences over victims of passenger bus crash

ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Poland over the victims of a Polish passenger bus crash which occurred in Eastern Hungary, and resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Republic of Poland and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.