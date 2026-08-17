Winther wins Danish Golf Championship, Otaegui closes in on historic UAE qualification on DP World Tour

DUBAI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Denmark’s Jeff Winther delighted the home crowds by claiming the Danish Golf Championship title, which concluded on Sunday as part of the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai, while Adrian Otaegui kept alive his hopes of becoming the first UAE player in history to qualify for the season-ending Play-Offs, with the showpiece events in the UAE fast approaching this November.

Winther returned to the winner’s circle to claim the second DP World Tour title of his career and his first since winning the Mallorca Golf Open in 2021. He produced a superb final round of five under par to finish the tournament at Great Northern on 15 under par.

The victory earned Winther 585 points, moving him up to 31st place in the Race to Dubai Rankings, released on Monday, with a total of 910 points.

The final round produced a thrilling battle, with eight different players holding a share of the lead at various stages during the day. Five players eventually finished tied for second on 12 under par: Denmark’s Rasmus Højgaard, Italy’s Filippo Celli, England’s Matthew Jordan, Finland’s Oliver Lindell and China’s Yanhan Zhou.

Meanwhile, UAE player Adrian Otaegui successfully made the cut and finished the tournament on five under par. He currently sits 38th in the Race to Dubai Rankings with a total of 848 points.

Should Otaegui maintain his consistent form this season, he will be well placed to secure a spot in the DP World Tour Play-Offs. The top 70 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings qualify for the Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links from 5th to 8th November 2026.

The top 50 will then advance to the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates from 12th to 15th November 2026, where the season champion will be crowned.

The Danish Golf Championship was the penultimate event of the season’s Closing Swing, with the Nexo Championship in Scotland taking place this week. It will then be followed by the Back 9 series of tournaments, as the 2026 DP World Tour season features 42 events around the world.