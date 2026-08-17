UAEU's National Space Science and Technology Centre announces successful launch of SEO satellite

ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Space Science and Technology Centre (NSSTC) at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) announced the successful launch of the SEO satellite aboard A Long March 2C carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in China.

The achievement is part of the centre's efforts to develop national space projects, strengthen UAE capabilities in the sector and support the country's ambitions in science, technology and innovation.

The SEO project also aims to develop national talent by providing Emirati researchers and engineers with practical experience in satellite design, development and operations in cooperation with international partners.

The mission will support scientific research and technology applications related to sustainability and future development by providing data for environmental protection, natural resource management, planning and decision-making.

Salem Al Qubaisi, Director-General at UAE Space Agency, said the successful launch was in line with the UAE's vision and National Space Strategy to strengthen the country's position among global leaders in the sector and expand the contribution of advanced science and technology to sustainable development and the knowledge economy.

He said the mission highlighted the importance of cooperation between national and academic institutions in building an advanced space ecosystem and developing Emirati capabilities.

Dr. Nabil Mohammed Al Bastaki, Director of the National Space Science and Technology Centre, said the SEO project is part of the Centre's ongoing efforts to advance national space projects and strengthen UAE capabilities, while providing researchers and engineers with practical expertise in satellite design, development and operations.