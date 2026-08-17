EDE approves new RINVOQ use as first oral treatment for non-segmental vitiligo

DUBAI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has approved a new therapeutic indication for RINVOQ (upadacitinib) to treat non-segmental vitiligo in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older whose condition requires systemic therapy through medicines that circulate in the bloodstream, making it the first licensed oral treatment for this group of patients.

The medicine is taken orally once a day, providing an additional treatment option for eligible patients in line with approved medical criteria.

The UAE is the first country in the world to approve the expanded use of RINVOQ, reflecting its leading position in adopting the latest pharmaceutical innovations and accelerating patient access to them.

The Emirates Drug Establishment said that granting approval for RINVOQ is part of an advanced regulatory framework that responds to global scientific developments, helping to strengthen the pharmaceutical sector and improve treatment outcomes for patients.

The EDE also urged the public to consult a specialist if they notice any unusual changes in skin colour, to support early diagnosis, proper assessment and the selection of the most appropriate treatment for each patient.