Hristov claims ILCA 4 International Sarafovo Cup title for Team Abu Dhabi

SOFIA, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Simion Hristov, representing Team Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy, claimed first place in the ILCA 4 category at the International Sarafovo Cup Regatta, held on the Black Sea coast with 62 sailors representing four countries.

Hristov delivered an impressive performance in challenging conditions featuring strong winds, high waves and currents.

The achievement comes as part of the academy’s technical programme to develop its sailors and enhance their international experience. Hristov recently participated in a training camp and competition in Hungary as part of his preparations for upcoming events.

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Manager of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy, praised the achievement, saying it reflected the player's progress and highlighted the importance of training camps and international competitions in developing skills and gaining experience.

He said that the academy will continue to support its sailors through international participation, helping develop their competitive level and strengthen Team Abu Dhabi’s presence in sailing competitions.