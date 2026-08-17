Netherlands reports first West Nile virus infection in 6 years

AMSTERDAM, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- ⁠A West Nile virus infection has been detected in the Netherlands for the first time since 2020, Dutch public ​health institution RIVM said on Monday.

The virus, which mostly spreads to people through mosquito bites, can cause ‌severe, ⁠life-threatening illness in about one in ‌150 people ⁠who are infected, ​according to ⁠the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The detection ⁠comes as the WHO has ⁠warned that warmer temperatures are giving mosquitoes more time ⁠and ​territory to spread ⁠the virus across Europe, with cases climbing in Greece and Italy this summer.

The infected person in ​the Netherlands ‌was only showing mild symptoms, ​the RIVM said.