Netherlands reports first West Nile virus infection in 6 years

AMSTERDAM, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- A West Nile virus infection has been detected in the Netherlands for the first time since 2020, Dutch public health institution RIVM said on Monday.
The virus, which mostly spreads to people through mosquito bites, can cause severe, life-threatening illness in about one in 150 people who are infected, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The detection comes as the WHO has warned that warmer temperatures are giving mosquitoes more time and territory to spread the virus across Europe, with cases climbing in Greece and Italy this summer.
The infected person in the Netherlands was only showing mild symptoms, the RIVM said.