Shams Award for Arabic Content attracts over 500 entries

SHARJAH, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The third edition of the Shams Award for Arabic Content 2026, organised by Sharjah Media City (Shams) has attracted strong interest from creatives and content creators, with the number of entries exceeding 500, reflecting the award’s growing presence across the Arab world and its expanding role as a platform bringing together talent and creative experiences from across the content industry.

The strong participation reflects the award’s continued evolution from one edition to the next and its ability to attract diverse creative talent. It comes at a time when the Arabic content sector is witnessing rapid changes in production tools, audience engagement, and methods of reaching viewers, creating new opportunities for talent and increasing the need for professional platforms that give high-quality work greater visibility and recognition.

The third edition has broadened its scope by introducing three new categories: Best TV Series Screenwriter, Best Original Score for a Series or Film, and Best Creative Advertisement. These join the award’s existing categories, which cover short films, AI-generated videos, content creation, podcasts, and acting.

The expansion aims to celebrate the content industry as an integrated creative ecosystem and to provide greater recognition for talent working behind the scenes, from screenwriters and musicians to advertising creatives, alongside content creators and performers. The broader range of categories is also expected to increase the diversity of submissions and enrich the competition.

Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Director-General of Sharjah Media City (Shams), said, “The strong response to the third edition reflects the vitality of the Arab creative landscape and confirms the presence of talent whose ideas and works can compete and make an impact. At Shams, we view this momentum as a responsibility that motivates us to continue developing the award and to expand its impact, creating a genuine space where creativity meets opportunity.”

He added, “Our ambition goes beyond celebrating winning works. We aim to build a platform that helps discover talent, encourages creatives to develop their work, and gives Arabic content greater visibility and influence. Introducing new categories this year reflects our vision of content creation as an integrated ecosystem where writing, visuals, sound, technology, and advertising intersect and continuously evolve alongside audiences and platforms.”

Through its third edition, the Shams Award for Arabic Content seeks to foster a competitive environment that celebrates the quality of ideas, innovation, cultural and social impact, and artistic and technical excellence. These criteria are used to assess submissions, with specialised judging panels reviewing entries and selecting the winners in line with professional standards.

The award will continue to accept submissions until 1 October 2026, giving creatives, content creators, and media professionals across the Arab world an opportunity to showcase their work and compete across its categories, while further establishing the award as an Arab platform that celebrates content capable of innovating, influencing audiences, and reaching wider horizons.