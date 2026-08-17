Abu Dhabi Customs earns ISO Certification for excellence in government service delivery

ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Customs has further strengthened its position in institutional excellence and government service development after achieving certification to ISO 11367:2025, Service excellence - Principles and model for public service organisations, becoming one of the first government entities in Abu Dhabi to receive the certification. The achievement follows the successful completion of comprehensive audits conducted by Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance (LRQA).

The achievement reflects Abu Dhabi Customs’ continued efforts to advance its government services in line with international standards and leading practices, while supporting the ongoing development of customs services. These improvements represent a strategic step forward in the development of digital services, enhancing the customer experience and improving the efficiency and quality of government service delivery in support of Abu Dhabi’s ambitions for leadership, innovation and sustainable digital transformation.

With this latest certification, Abu Dhabi Customs now holds a total of 28 international ISO certifications, reflecting its continued commitment to adopting global best practices and embedding standards of quality and excellence across all areas of customs operations.

Mubarak Matar Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Customs, said, “Abu Dhabi Customs’ achievement of the international certification for Excellence in Government Service Delivery represents a significant milestone that reflects our firm commitment to developing proactive and innovative customs services centred on customer needs and responsive to their expectations, in line with the highest international standards. This contributes to strengthening the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its position as a global hub for trade and investment, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi Customs’ role as an effective partner in achieving sustainable economic development objectives.”

He added, “We are proud that Abu Dhabi Customs is among the first government entities in the emirate to receive this certification. It represents an important addition to our record of achievements in institutional excellence and provides further impetus to continue developing our services and enhancing their efficiency and quality. We will also continue to harness innovative technologies and solutions to deliver a simpler and more seamless customer experience, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global model for advanced government service delivery.”