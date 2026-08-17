UAE President and Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman today discussed the longstanding fraternal ties between the two countries and ways to further strengthen cooperation, particularly in the economic and development fields, in support of shared priorities and interests, as well as the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

The discussions took place as His Highness received His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, who is on a fraternal visit to the UAE.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of joint interest, particularly the serious developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to strengthen security, stability, and peace for the benefit of all countries and peoples of the region.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continued consultation on various issues in light of the shared challenges the region is facing and the need to bolster cooperation to safeguard its security and stability.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and a number of ministers and senior officials.

Also in attendance was the delegation accompanying His Majesty the Sultan of Oman, which included His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs; His Highness Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat; and a number of ministers and senior officials from Oman.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq arrived in the UAE earlier today and was welcomed at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and officials.