UAE leaders offer condolences to Chinese President on death of former Premier of State Council

ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Xi Jinping of China over the passing of former Premier of the State Council Zhu Rongji.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Chinese president.