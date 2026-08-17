AURAK revamps business programmes to prepare graduates for rapidly changing business landscape

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- As artificial intelligence, financial technology, data analytics and digital commerce reshape the global business landscape, the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has revamped its business programmes to equip graduates with the knowledge and capabilities required for an increasingly technology-driven economy.

Following approval from the UAE Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), AURAK’s School of Business has introduced significant enhancements to its Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, including updated majors in Finance and Financial Technologies and Digital Marketing Management, alongside a new Entrepreneurship concentration.

The changes reflect a broader transformation in business education, where graduates are increasingly expected to combine strong business fundamentals with technological literacy, analytical capabilities, entrepreneurial thinking and specialised expertise.

The Finance and Financial Technologies major responds to the growing convergence of finance, technology and data, preparing students for a sector increasingly shaped by digital banking, financial innovation and emerging technologies.

The Digital Marketing Management major addresses a commercial environment transformed by digital platforms, analytics and technology-enabled consumer engagement.

AURAK President Prof. Bassam Alameddine said, “The business landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. AI, analytics, FinTech and digital platforms are transforming how organisations make decisions, engage customers and create value. Business education must evolve at the same pace. At AURAK, we are ensuring that our students develop strong business fundamentals while gaining exposure to emerging technologies, specialised knowledge and real-world applications. Our goal is to prepare graduates who can think critically, adapt confidently and create value in an increasingly dynamic global economy.”

The transformation of AURAK’s business portfolio aligns closely with the UAE’s rapidly evolving economy. The country’s Digital Economy Strategy aims to double the digital economy’s contribution to GDP from 9.7 % in 2022 to 19.4 % within ten years.

The pace of change is already evident across the financial sector. In July 2026, Dubai International Financial Centre reported that its community of AI, FinTech and innovation companies had grown by 39 % year-on-year to 1,933 firms, highlighting the accelerating integration of technology into mainstream business and financial activity.

Through these curriculum enhancements, AURAK is strengthening the connection between academic education, emerging technologies and industry needs, ensuring that its business graduates are prepared not simply for today’s workplace, but for the opportunities and challenges that will define the future of business.