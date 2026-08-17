Highlighting Dubai’s appeal for global businesses, investors, DIEZ posts exceptional growth in H1 2026

DUBAI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) maintained strong growth momentum during the first half of 2026, driven by sustained demand for the infrastructure and facilities offered by economic zones operating under its purview, continued growth in the number of companies operating across its zones and their workforce, and growing investment activity in startups.

This performance underscores the strength of DIEZ’s business environment and its ability to support business expansion, attract investment, and respond to the evolving needs of companies and investors. It also contributes to Dubai’s leading position as a global destination for business, investment and innovation, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

DIEZ’s three economic zones, namely Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) and Dubai CommerCity, recorded an occupancy rate of 96% during H1 2026, reflecting sustained demand for their facilities, infrastructure and services.

The number of companies operating within DIEZ’s economic zones increased by 13% compared to H1 2025, while their workforce grew by 24%, demonstrating the continued business expansion across the Authority’s economic zones.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ, said, “The results achieved by DIEZ during the first half of 2026 reflect the resilience of its economic model and its ability to sustain growth amid the rapid transformations within the global economy. They also reinforce the continued confidence of companies and investors in Dubai's competitive business environment that supports expansion and creates new opportunities.”

He added, “The increase in the number of companies and employees within DIEZ economic zones reflects the emirate’s ability to support businesses as they expand and create new opportunities and attract high-value investment, underscoring DIEZ’s contribution to Dubai’s competitiveness and its growing appeal to global companies and investors.”

He continued, “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we continue to develop an integrated economic ecosystem that strengthens Dubai's global competitiveness, attracts investment, and supports strategic sectors’ growth. These results reflect our commitment to support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and contribute to strengthening Dubai's position among the world's top three urban economies.”

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said, “DIEZ’s performance during the first half of the year demonstrates the success of our approach to building an integrated economic ecosystem that responds to the evolving needs of the business community while supporting companies at different stages of their growth, from establishment and expansion through to investment and innovation.”

He added, “The 96% occupancy rate, alongside the growth in the number of companies and employees, demonstrates strong demand for our economic zones and confidence in the business environment they provide. It also reflects the ability of our zones to provide an advanced and flexible business environment capable of keeping pace with the evolving needs of companies.”

He said, “Looking ahead, we will continue enhancing the competitiveness of our ecosystem by developing services and institutional enablers, accelerating digital transformation and deploying artificial intelligence technologies to improve operational efficiency, and enhance the customer experience. These efforts will further strengthen our ability to attract high-value companies and investment in future-focused sectors.”

DIEZ’s investment and innovation ecosystem maintained strong momentum during the first half of 2026, supporting startups and future-focused sectors, and strengthening the infrastructure available to businesses within its economic zones.

During H1 2026, DIEZ launched a number of expansion projects at DSO, including two flagship developments: District IO and Block 14.

Backed by an AED11 billion investment, District IO aims to deliver advanced infrastructure for future technologies and support Dubai’s ambitions to become a global hub for research, development and innovation.

The first phase of Block 14, with an investment of AED1.8 billion, will introduce a mixed-use business and residential community aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) principles.

Located adjacent to the future Dubai Metro Blue Line station, the development will include one commercial building, two residential buildings, a retail district and enhanced connectivity to the Metro network. The first phase is scheduled for completion in 2029, coinciding with the planned opening of the Dubai Metro Blue Line.

Oraseya Capital, the investment arm of DIEZ, continued to strengthen its presence within the venture capital ecosystem in the UAE and the region, reaffirming its role in supporting high-potential startups and contributing to the development of an innovation- and technology-driven economy.

According to MAGNiTT’s H1 2026 ranking of the most active investors across the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, Oraseya Capital remained the UAE’s most active investor by number of deals for the third consecutive year. It also ranked as the country’s most active early-stage investor and placed second across the MENA region in both categories.

During the first half of 2026, Oraseya Capital invested in 15 startups, including companies specialising in artificial intelligence technologies, representing a 25% increase in new investments compared to H1 2025.

Among its latest investments is Takeem, a proptech platform specialising in rent guarantee solutions. The funding round was led by Dubizzle Group, which will play a strategic role in expanding the platform’s reach across the UAE.

Oraseya Capital also invested in Revora, an AI-powered e-commerce platform serving GCC markets, reflecting a continued focus on scalable digital business models and technologies with strong regional growth potential.

Meanwhile, Oraseya Capital’s Sandbox programme continued to support entrepreneurs and startups during the first half of the year, with its eighth cohort attracting 771 applications. Following 28 selection committee meetings, 16 companies were chosen to join the programme.

During H1 2026, DIEZ’s Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec) continued to strengthen its role as a hub for startups and innovation.

The number of new company registrations increased by 57% compared to H1 2025, while the number of companies specialising in AI grew by 95%, highlighting the increasing presence of technology-driven businesses within the campus and the growing demand for its specialised business environment.