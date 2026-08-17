New batch of 25 Indonesian doctors, nurses begins work at UAE Floating Hospital in Arish

AL ARISH, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- A new batch of 25 members of the Indonesian medical team has joined the UAE Floating Hospital in Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, replacing the previous team following the completion of its tour of duty, as part of the regular rotation of medical personnel working at the hospital.

The new team has begun its duties alongside Emirati medical and administrative staff, continuing to provide treatment and healthcare services to Palestinian patients and injured people arriving from the Gaza Strip.

The continued participation of Indonesian medical teams reflects the depth of humanitarian and medical cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Indonesia, as well as the two countries' commitment to leveraging their expertise and capabilities to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The UAE Floating Hospital continues to provide its services through an integrated healthcare system encompassing examinations, treatment, surgical procedures and follow-up care, reaffirming the UAE's commitment to maintaining its support for the Palestinian people.