Ajman rental contracts valued at AED2.91 billion in first half of 2026

AJMAN, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department announced that the total value of rental contracts registered during the first half of 2026 reached approximately AED2.91 billion, across a total of 73,472 contracts.

The figures reflect the emirate’s sustained activity and underscore its growing appeal as a preferred destination for living, investment and doing business, in line with Ajman Vision 2030, which aims to create a competitive business environment and an investment climate that drives economic growth and enhances investment promotion and attraction programmes.

Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, said the emirate continues to consolidate its position as an integrated and ideal destination, supported by flexible legislation, advanced infrastructure and smart services that facilitate customer journeys and enhance quality of life and community wellbeing.

He added that Ajman continues to meet the needs of residents and investors, supporting the emirate’s comprehensive and sustainable development.

Al Nuaimi said the results clearly demonstrate growing confidence in Ajman and reflect the success of integrated efforts to provide a supportive and enabling environment for individuals and business owners, meeting their aspirations and keeping pace with the emirate’s continued growth across sectors that contribute to sustainable economic development.

Yousef Mohammed Al Sheiba Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Rental Regulation Sector at the department, outlined the indicators, saying they confirm continued activity in rental contracts and sustained demand for housing and investment.

He stressed that the department remains committed to developing the rental regulation ecosystem and harnessing the latest smart technologies and advanced systems.