Arab poetry gathering in Côte d’Ivoire hosts 10 poets

ABIDJAN, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire hosted the fifth edition of the Arab Poetry Gathering, organised by the Cultural Affairs Department of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, as part of the Arab Poetry Gatherings in Africa.

Held in cooperation with cultural and literary organisations in the capital, Abidjan, the gathering featured 10 male and female poets and was attended by academics, intellectuals and those interested in the Arabic language, poetry and literature.

The gathering forms part of Sharjah’s cultural efforts to strengthen the presence of the Arabic language on the African cultural scene, to support poetic activity, and to encourage young literary talents to create and express themselves. It also seeks to broaden avenues for cultural exchange between Africa and the Arab world, thereby contributing to the role of Arabic poetry as a means of human communication and a bridge between cultures and peoples.

Among those present were Professor Diane Abdallah, Director of Legal Affairs at Côte d’Ivoire’s Ministry of Tourism; Dr Abdul Karim Fadiga, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Arabic Language at Al Furqan University; Dr Kone Lassina, representing the President of the Islamic University of Africa in Côte d’Ivoire; and several heads and directors of educational and cultural institutions.

The gathering highlighted the importance of continuing cultural initiatives that strengthen cultural relations between the UAE and Côte d’Ivoire and create spaces for communication among poets, intellectuals and researchers. Such initiatives position Arabic poetry as a window into cultural rapprochement and a means of celebrating the Arabic language and the values of peace, tolerance and coexistence.

Dr Bamba Isiaka, coordinator of the gathering in Côte d’Ivoire, emphasised the event’s importance in supporting poetic and cultural activity. He praised the generous patronage of the Ruler of Sharjah and its significance in supporting the literary scene and poets across the African continent, while commending the Department of Culture in Sharjah for organising Arab poetry gatherings and strengthening the presence of the Arabic language.

The programme included a critical lecture entitled ‘The role of poetry in promoting the Arabic language in Africa’, which explored the importance of poetry in strengthening the presence of Arabic and its role in cultural communication and in transmitting values and knowledge.

The programme also featured a small exhibition of manuscripts and literary and heritage books by several Ivorian writers, as well as the distribution of booklets documenting previous festivals.