Dubai set to bring global humanitarian community together to shape future of humanitarian action

DUBAI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- As the countdown to the 22nd edition of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference & Exhibition – DIHAD 2026 enters its final week, Dubai is preparing to welcome thousands of humanitarian leaders, policymakers, experts, organisations and partners from across the globe to the World’s Leading Event on Humanitarian Aid & Development, where the international humanitarian community will come together to shape a defining conversation on the future of humanitarian action.

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 24th to 26th August 2026, DIHAD 2026 is expected to bring together more than 21,000 participants, delegates and visitors from over 165 countries, representing Government Authorities, United Nations Agencies, Red Cross and Red Crescent, International and Regional Organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Academic and Research Institutions, Private Sector, Foundations and Philanthropic Organizations, Financial Institutions and Development Banks, and the Media.

Held under the theme “Humanitarianism in Transition: Shaping the Future of Humanitarian Action,” this year’s edition comes at a critical moment for the humanitarian sector, as increasingly complex crises, evolving global needs and rapidly changing operating environments call for new approaches to collaboration, innovation and response.

In response to these evolving humanitarian realities, DIHAD 2026 will provide a global platform for the humanitarian community to examine the forces reshaping the sector, explore new models of partnership and leadership, and identify practical pathways for turning dialogue and knowledge into meaningful and sustainable impact.

The scale and diversity of participation at DIHAD 2026 reflect the event’s growing role as a meeting point for the international humanitarian community.

More than 1,000 participating entities and partners from around the world will come together at DIHAD 2026, alongside more than 320 renowned humanitarian speakers contributing across 260+ key sessions and workshops. The programme will bring together leading voices to examine evolving humanitarian needs, emerging challenges and the priorities shaping the future of humanitarian action.

The event will also welcome more than 180 buyers from leading UN agencies, foundations and charitable organisations, creating opportunities for meaningful engagement, knowledge exchange, strategic partnerships and the exploration of solutions designed to support humanitarian operations.

Further strengthening the collaborative foundation of this year’s edition, UAE Aid Agency has been announced as the Official Partner of DIHAD 2026, reflecting a shared commitment to bringing the global humanitarian community together through meaningful dialogue, collaboration and partnerships.

The partnership reinforces the importance of connecting governments, international organisations, humanitarian agencies, NGOs, foundations and the private sector to exchange knowledge, strengthen cooperation and explore collective responses to increasingly complex humanitarian challenges.

Commenting on the upcoming edition, Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation and Chairman of DISAB Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, said, “DIHAD 2026 comes at a defining moment for the humanitarian sector, as profound changes are reshaping the way we collaborate, respond to crises and develop solutions capable of creating lasting impact. Since its inception, DIHAD has been guided by the belief that humanitarian action knows no borders, and that our greatest impact comes when expertise, resources and collective will come together around a shared purpose. Today, with more than 21,000 participants from over 165 countries, more than 1,000 participating entities and partners, and over 320 leading humanitarian speakers, DIHAD continues to strengthen its position as a global platform where ideas, expertise and partnerships come together to shape a more responsive, resilient and sustainable future for humanitarian action.”

He added, “The participation of the Kingdom of Denmark as Country Guest of Honour, alongside the official partnership with UAE Aid Agency and the strong presence of the United Nations, the Red Cross and Red Crescent and international humanitarian organisations, reflects the very essence of DIHAD. The humanitarian challenges of our time cannot be addressed by one organisation or one country alone. They require genuine partnerships that transcend borders, transform dialogue into action, knowledge into solutions and commitments into tangible impact for communities around the world.”

Meanwhile, the UAE Aid Agency said, “The UAE Aid Agency is honoured to participate as an Official Partner at DIHAD. We hope to learn from and contribute to discussions on global humanitarianism, and to showcase our work in making the world a better place for communities at the receiving end of calamities and conflicts.”

Adding a significant international dimension to this year’s edition, the Kingdom of Denmark will participate as the Country Guest of Honour at DIHAD 2026, highlighting its longstanding commitment to humanitarian action, international cooperation and global partnerships.

Denmark’s participation will provide an important platform to exchange expertise, showcase humanitarian experience and explore new opportunities for cooperation with governments, international organisations and humanitarian stakeholders participating from around the world.

Commenting on Denmark’s participation, Danish Industry said, “Denmark is honoured to be Country Guest of Honour at DIHAD 2026. We look forward to presenting Danish expertise in health, technology, and humanitarian innovation, while building new partnerships that contribute to more effective and sustainable aid efforts worldwide.”

The conference programme has been structured around three interconnected themes that reflect the central message of this year’s edition, taking participants from understanding the forces driving change to leading transformation and ultimately delivering measurable impact.

Reflecting the importance of open dialogue and diverse perspectives at the event, Arwa Damon, Five-time Emmy Award-winning Journalist and Founder of INARA, said: “Looking forward to engaging and open conversations among the diverse attendees that DIHAD attracts.”

Day One – “Understanding the Transition: Drivers of Change in Humanitarianism” will explore the global developments and emerging challenges reshaping humanitarian action, examining the forces that are prompting the sector to rethink traditional approaches and response models.

Day Two – “Leading the Change: Shaping the Future of Humanitarian Practices” will focus on leadership, innovation and partnerships, exploring how the humanitarian community can develop more adaptive and effective practices for a rapidly changing environment.

Day Three – “Delivering Impact: Operationalising the Future of Humanitarian Action” will turn the focus towards implementation, operational effectiveness and measurable outcomes, examining how ideas and commitments can be translated into practical solutions and meaningful impact for communities in need.

Beyond its high-level conference programme, DIHAD 2026 will present a comprehensive programme of specialised events, strategic meetings and dedicated platforms designed to translate knowledge into action and foster meaningful collaboration across the humanitarian ecosystem.

As part of its commitment to strengthening humanitarian preparedness and life-saving action, DIHAD Sustainable Organisation will host the First Aid World Cup Finals and Awards Ceremony during the event, co-organised with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), bringing together teams from around the world to showcase first-aid expertise, emergency response and life-saving skills.

DIHAD will additionally host the first IFRC–DREF GCC Conference, which aims to advance dialogue on disaster preparedness and anticipatory humanitarian financing.

A series of high-level roundtables and strategic meetings will bring together senior decision-makers and humanitarian leaders to exchange insights, strengthen institutional partnerships and explore opportunities for future cooperation.

The programme will culminate in the Humanthropy Awards, honouring individuals and organisations whose efforts have contributed to advancing humanitarian action and creating lasting, positive impact in communities around the world.

This year’s edition of DIHAD is also held in conjunction with the 17th edition of the International Emergency and Catastrophe Management Conference and Exhibition – IECM, a dedicated platform that brings together professionals in emergency and disaster management, research, and rescue operations. The event features the latest technologies, equipment, and services, offering innovative products and practical solutions for effective crisis and emergency response.

Spanning 11,796 sqm, the DIHAD 2026 exhibition will provide participating organisations with a platform to showcase humanitarian initiatives, solutions, services and technologies, while creating opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange and strategic engagement.

The event’s global reach will be reflected through official pavilions representing the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, Türkiye, India, Poland, Ukraine, the United Nations and the Red Cross, bringing together diverse national and international perspectives under one roof.

The event’s global reach will be reflected through dedicated pavilions representing the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, Türkiye, India, Poland, Ukraine, the United Nations and the Red Cross, showcasing a diverse range of humanitarian initiatives, operational solutions, innovations and capabilities designed to support aid delivery and humanitarian response.

UAE Aid Agency will host the largest local stand, while the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) will host the largest international stand at the event.

DIHAD Conference and Exhibition is organized annually by INDEX Conference and Exhibitions Org a member of INDEX Holding, and is officially supported by UAE Aid Agency, the United Nations, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Dubai Future Council on Humanitarian Aid, Emirates Red Crescent, and Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Est., with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department and Dubai Charity Association serving as the event’s Platinum Sponsors.