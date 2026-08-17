Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes more than 3.1 million guests in H1 2026

ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomed 3,127,607 guests during the first half of 2026, further reinforcing the Mosque's position as a global beacon that brings together its religious, cultural, and community missions while reflecting the vision of the UAE in promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence, and openness to the world.

During the same period, the Centre also launched more than ten landmark initiatives and programmes, further strengthening its cultural presence both locally and internationally.

The total number of guests comprised 1,841,305 worshippers and fasting guests, 1,241,808 visitors from various nationalities, and 44,494 users of the Centre's recreational walking track.

The Mosque received 98,469 worshippers for Friday prayers and 229,139 worshippers for the daily prayers, while 533,687 worshippers performed prayers during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr. On the 27th night of Ramadan, the Mosque welcomed 53,902 worshippers, of whom 8,056 performed Tarawih prayers and 45,846 observed Tahajjud prayers in an atmosphere filled with serenity and tranquility.

As part of the "Our Fasting Guests" initiative, the Centre collaborated with the “Erth Zayed Philanthropies Foundation”, in strategic partnership with “Erth Hotel”, to distribute Iftar and Suhoor meals. During the holy month of Ramadan, the Centre distributed 2,605,810 Iftar meals across the mosques it manages and supervises, recording the highest number of Iftar meals ever distributed in its history. Of these, 980,010 meals were served at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, 550,240 meals at Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Grand Mosque in Al Ain, 265,560 meals at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah, in addition to meals distributed at the project's other participating locations.

During the Eid Al-Adha holiday, the Mosque welcomed 96,565 guests, including 51,740 worshippers, of whom 23,641 performed the Eid prayer, 43,811 visitors, and 1,014 users of the recreational walking track. The Centre's parking facilities accommodated 18,995 vehicles during the holiday period.

Statistics revealed that 78% of the Mosque's visitors came from outside the United Arab Emirates, reflecting its growing prominence on the global cultural tourism map. By continent, Asia ranked first with 52% of visitors, followed by Europe with 31%, North America with 10%, while Africa and South America each accounted for 3%, and Australia represented 1%. By country, India ranked first, accounting for 21% of all international visitors, followed by China with 10%, Russia with 8%, the United States of America with 7%, and Germany with 4%. The Philippines, the United Kingdom, France, Poland, and Pakistan each accounted for 3% of international visitors.

The Centre's Cultural Tour Specialists conducted 1,016 cultural tours, introducing participants to the Mosque's message of peace, tolerance, and intercultural dialogue. The Centre also hosted 403 official delegations, including Heads of State, senior government officials, diplomats, military delegations, and other official missions, reflecting the global stature of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque as a distinguished cultural and civilizational landmark.

As part of its civilisational mission to promote knowledge, foster cultural dialogue, and reinforce community values, the Centre launched more than ten landmark initiatives, programs, and events during the first half of 2026. These initiatives targeted diverse segments of society, strengthened the Centre's presence locally and internationally, enriched the experience of its guests, and delivered innovative cultural and educational content that harmoniously combined authenticity with innovation.

Among these initiatives was the exhibition "Manuscripts: Identity and Sustainable Development," organised in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates University, which highlighted the scholarly and civilisational significance of manuscripts and their role in preserving humanity's cultural heritage. The Centre also participated in KazanForum 2026, where it showcased the United Arab Emirates' experience in promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence, and intercultural dialogue, while presenting its leading cultural and knowledge-based initiatives to an international audience.

The Centre further strengthened its knowledge-sharing programmes by organising the sixth season of the "Jusoor" (Bridges) Programme during the holy month of Ramadan. The programme welcomed guests from diverse cultural backgrounds, offering them the opportunity to experience Ramadan within the Mosque and gain first-hand insight into the UAE's values of tolerance and coexistence.

The Centre also launched new editions of the "Diya" Photography Competition, an artistic extension of the "Spaces of Light Photography Award," reaffirming the power of photography as a universal language for intercultural communication.

As part of its efforts to preserve humanity's cultural heritage and highlight the civilizational contributions of Islamic civilisation, the Centre launched the "Contributions of Muslim Scholars" initiative, aimed at showcasing the pioneering scientific achievements of Muslim scholars throughout history and their foundational role in the development of numerous modern sciences and the advancement of human civilisation.

The Centre also produced three new episodes of the "Contributions of Muslim Scholars" series, highlighting the achievements and intellectual legacy of eminent Muslim scholars across various fields of knowledge and science. In addition, the Centre launched "Afnan", a dedicated social media platform featuring supplications and Qur'anic recitations by the Mosque's Imams. During the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, the Centre also implemented a number of community-focused programs and initiatives in support of family and social values, in conjunction with the Year of the Family.

"Light & Peace" Museum and the "Diya Interactive Experience – A World of Light" Offer an Immersive Cultural Journey

The "Light & Peace" Museum and the "Diya Interactive Experience – A World of Light" further enriched the experience of the Mosque's guests. As part of its ongoing strategy to preserve Islamic heritage and promote cultural sustainability, the Centre unveiled a newly curated display of selected museum artefacts through its periodic exhibition rotation program. Meanwhile, the "Diya" Interactive Experience offers visitors a fully immersive sensory journey, combining 360-degree projection technology with advanced lighting, sound, and multisensory effects.

The experience takes guests on an inspiring voyage that begins in the vastness of the universe and culminates in the United Arab Emirates, celebrating the nation's rich civilizational and humanitarian legacy.