Sharjah Chamber discusses strengthening cooperation with Maldives in trade, tourism, logistics

SHARJAH, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between Sharjah and the Republic of Maldives, with a focus on identifying investment opportunities that can generate mutual value for both markets.

Discussions explored the possibility of trade expansion into strategic sectors including fish storage and processing and date trading, alongside hospitality and tourism investment, showcasing Sharjah’s competitive investment environment and advanced logistics infrastructure, which position the emirate as a leading economic hub in the region.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received Thoriq Ibrahim, Ambassador of the Republic of Maldives, and his accompanying delegation, during a meeting at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters.

The meeting was attended by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI, along with senior officials representing both sides.

The meeting provided an overview of the Sharjah Chamber’s ongoing efforts to expand its international partnership network and promote high-potential investment opportunities across key sectors in the emirate.

Discussions highlighted SCCI’s role in facilitating direct connections between Sharjah’s business community and international markets.

The Maldivian delegation also discussed opportunities to participate in exhibitions and business events organised and supported by the Sharjah Chamber.

Al Owais welcomed the Ambassador of the Republic of Maldives and his accompanying delegation, reaffirming SCCI’s commitment to strengthening economic and trade cooperation between the business communities of Sharjah and the Maldives.

He stressed the Chamber’s readiness to provide Maldivian companies and entrepreneurs with comprehensive business support and facilitation, noting that Sharjah boasts advanced maritime and logistics infrastructure and a competitive business environment that make it an ideal gateway for Maldivian businesses seeking to expand into regional and global markets.

The Maldivian delegation expressed appreciation for the opportunity to visit the Sharjah Chamber, commending Sharjah’s strong economic and development achievements and its growing prominence as a leading regional and international business hub.

The delegation highlighted the Maldives’ interest in expanding trade relations and establishing sustainable partnerships with Sharjah’s business community, with a particular focus on fish storage and processing, date trading, hospitality, and tourism.

Both sides also discussed opportunities to leverage Sharjah’s extensive expertise in port operations and management and its experience in developing advanced maritime infrastructure, against the backdrop of the Maldives’ plans to expand its seaport network and upgrade logistics infrastructure to keep pace with the rapid growth in trade and tourism.