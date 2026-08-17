Saud bin Saqr receives Ras Al Khaimah’s top high school achievers for 2025-2026 academic year

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received the top-performing high school students for the 2025-2026 academic year across the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah at Khuzam Hospitality Majlis, in the presence of education officials, teaching staff and the students’ parents.

H.H. Sheikh Saud congratulated the students on their outstanding academic achievements, praising their perseverance and diligence.

He also congratulated their families and teachers on the accomplishment, which marks the beginning of a new chapter in their educational journey.

Addressing the graduates, H.H. Sheikh Saud said that a bright future is shaped by educated and creative generations. “You are its foundation and the true wealth on which we rely. Investing in your capabilities and knowledge is an investment in the future of our society and nation, and a guarantee that our journey of development, progress and prosperity will continue.”

“Your success and academic excellence mark the beginning of a journey of ambition and achievement. The true value of education lies in its ability to unlock human potential and transform knowledge into a lasting impact that contributes to the advancement of society and the nation,” he added.

H.H. Sheikh Saud urged the students to continue learning with passion, noting that the future requires generations capable of lifelong learning, adapting to change, embracing diverse experiences and expertise, and turning challenges into opportunities for innovation and achievement.

“I encourage you to choose your university paths with awareness and ambition. Your nation is counting on your knowledge and capabilities, and on your determination to continue succeeding and learning,” he said.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah affirmed that the emirate places people at the heart of its development journey and education at the core of its vision for the future, reflecting its belief in education’s role in developing individuals, nurturing the capabilities of future generations, broadening their horizons and empowering them to contribute effectively to the advancement of society and the nation.

H.H. Sheikh Saud commended the role of families, teachers and education professionals in supporting students and developing their potential, stressing that academic excellence is the result of a partnership combining students’ ambition, family support and teachers’ dedication.

He also spoke with the students about their university and career aspirations and their ambitions for the next stage of their lives, wishing them continued success and excellence and encouraging them to serve as inspiring role models for their peers and future generations.

The students and their parents expressed their happiness and pride at meeting H.H. Sheikh Saud, saying that his words and encouragement would motivate them to continue their education, pursue their ambitions and contribute to serving their nation.